Chichester nurse thanks ‘incredible’ firefighters who tackled blaze at her home

Chichester Resident Su Ryan has thanked the fire service folloing the blaze at her home on Wednesday April 6 SUS-221204-143807001

Su Ryan’s home on Grove Road was engulfed in flame on Wednesday, April 6.

Su said after the fire: “A dear friend of mine Julia, she was the first in, and of course they were wasting precious moments looking for me and they didn’t know that I wasn’t there.

“But I’m a hoarder, not of rubbish, but of good things which has broken my heart.

“So the firefighters had the 300 degree heat to deal with and thick black smoke and to climb all over my stuff that was literally everywhere and really difficult to get through anyway, I’m not exaggerating!

“The firefighters are incredible and I would like all hoarders to know please make your home safe for the fire brigade, because you never know really.

“The fire service has told me that the fire had started in the kitchen but I don’t know how they’d be able to tell, because that was where the blaze was the worst.