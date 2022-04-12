Chichester nurse thanks ‘incredible’ firefighters who tackled blaze at her home

Su Ryan’s home on Grove Road was engulfed in flame on Wednesday, April 6.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene on Grove Road after West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) received a call just after 9.15pm.
Su said after the fire: “A dear friend of mine Julia, she was the first in, and of course they were wasting precious moments looking for me and they didn’t know that I wasn’t there.
“But I’m a hoarder, not of rubbish, but of good things which has broken my heart.
“So the firefighters had the 300 degree heat to deal with and thick black smoke and to climb all over my stuff that was literally everywhere and really difficult to get through anyway, I’m not exaggerating!
“The firefighters are incredible and I would like all hoarders to know please make your home safe for the fire brigade, because you never know really.
“The fire service has told me that the fire had started in the kitchen but I don’t know how they’d be able to tell, because that was where the blaze was the worst.
Fire service crews from across West Sussex, including Chichester Fire, East Wittering Fire Service, Bognor Fire, Selsey Fire, Littlehampton Fire and East Preston, were on the scene of the blaze until 12.30am.