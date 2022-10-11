Chichester parent raises safety concerns after nine year old daughter fractures femur at Flip Out

A Chichester parent has raised their concerns for health and safety at Flip Out Chichester after his daughter suffered a fractured femur. Picture courtesy of Flip Out Chichester.

Nine year old Kristie Murphy, recently attended a friends Birthday party at Flipout Chichester and was on a ride called ‘Wipeout’ where she sustained a spiral fracture to her right femur, the largest bone in the human body.

Her father, Mike Murphy, spoke of his account of the incident at the trampoline park.

He said: “The ambulance arrived within 30 minutes of the fall but it took another two hours before they were able to move her.

"The medics couldn’t reach her as each time they put pressure on the inflatable mattress of the ride to manoeuvre across where she lay on the other side, it caused the break in her leg to move causing excruciating pain and suffering.

"I have never seen someone so scared and look so helpless as my little girl that day.

"The fire service was also called to assist but were unable to help her off the inflatable. Eventually a trauma medic arrived and managed to fit a canula to her ankle so they could administer the pain relief.

"After a shot of ketamine and other pain medications they moved her off the ride and into the ambulance. She spent the next two days being moved from bed to bed, each one causing severe pain and distress.

“Kristie and her Mum Alison spent ten days in hospital and after being moved to Sussex Royal Infirmary in Brighton, Kristie then underwent surgery to have pins fitted to her leg.

Mr Murphy also spoke of his disappointment at Flip Out’s response to his daughter’s injury.

He said: “I approached Flipout Chichester and spoke with the manager who was aware of the injury and informed him of the injury and subsequent operation.

"I asked to see a copy of the injury report that I had assumed had been submitted to the Health & Safety Executive (HSE).

"They said they weren’t required to submit one and that they were adamant that their risk assessment was satisfactory and that our daughter was just “unlucky”.

"They did offer us free entry when she was better but wasn’t very sympathetic and read a pre-written script which I suspect has been read to many an unfortunate parent, I approached the HSE to ask if a report should have been submitted and they were unable to assist and said it didn’t fall under their remit.

"Reports of serious injuries such as broken spines, concussion and other breakages seem to be regular. The staff at Chichester Hospital made it clear that breaks and injuries were fairly common at Flipout.

“As a parent we understand that there is risk when undertaking these types of activities, however at Flipout the risks seem to be overly high and too regular.

"There doesn’t appear to any governing body that can track these injuries and assess them for their suitability.

