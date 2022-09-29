Chichester pensioner scoops almost £100,000 prize

Bob Langley, 72, was at home when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to tell him he was this week’s Dream Car Competition winner,

Bob Langley, 72, was at home when BOTB’s Christian Williams turned up to tell him he was this week’s Dream Car Competition winner, scooping a top-of-the-range Jaguar I-Pace worth £74,000 - plus it had £20,000 in the boot.

“My day just got a whole lot better,” he laughed, instantly recognising Christian.

Bob, who has been playing BOTB for years, won the brand-new electric car which boasts almost 400 bhp with its 696 Nm torque engine and has a range of almost 300 miles.

“I drive an old BMW X5 at the moment,” he said

“So it’s certainly an upgrade! But I’m a huge petrolhead, since I’ve retired I started to fill my time by helping out at the Festival of Speed at Goodwood, looking after the supercars - it’s a dream job!

“I’ve driven the Jaguar I-Pace before and it’s one of my favourites. I can’t believe I now own one. I’m so thrilled!”

But it wasn’t just the car the father-of-two won in the competition as £20,000 cash was waiting for him in the boot, too.

“My mother passed away last year so I’ve been doing her flat up and this money will really come in handy for that,” he explained. “And of course, I’ll treat the kids. My daughter Katie has already mentioned a few things we can spend the money on!”

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a Midweek Lifestyle prize, where winners have bagged a quad bike, holidays to the Caribbean and £25,000 in cash.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £48m-worth of cars so far.

BOTB’s Christian who got to give Bob the good news said: “It’s always a pleasure to meet a fellow car fanatic and Bob is exactly that - he certainly knows his cars and played for a fantastic prize. Massive congratulations again!”