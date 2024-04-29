Chichester pizzeria is latest of several restaurants to close on 'cursed' South Street site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Before Three Joes Pizza opened in May last year, the site was occupied by Lime Squeezy, a Thai restaurant which opened in 2021 and closed in January last year. The restaurant was opened by Giggling Squid founder Pranee Laurillard, who was looking into a new venture, and served Despite the closure, Lime Squeezy’s fresh pad Thais and delicious green curries are still available throughout Chichester via Deliveroo.

Before Lime Squeezy, the site was occupied by Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca. The Chichester restaurant closed during lockdown and owners confirmed it would not reopen after reporting a loss of cash reserves and increased rents and business rates. The Chichester restaurant was one of ten Wahaca sites at locations all over the country – including Bristol, Brixton, Manchester and Liverpool – to close. In an email sent to employees on the morning of the closure, Mark and co-founder Tommi Miers, said: "These have been the hardest decisions of our lives and we have looked at this from every angle with the sole objective of looking after as many of our teams and restaurants as we can without having to close the business for good like so many others have had to do.”

Although Three Joes Pizza has confirmed the closure of the Chichester branch, owners have not yet clarified their reasons for doing so. The restaurant closed alongside a Three Joes branch in Farnham, and only a week after Italian restaurant Wildwood – situated opposite Three Joes on South Street – also closed.

Nevertheless, Chichester Observer readers had plenty to say about the closure: “Not surprised. Poor business model and why would they open a pizza restaurant when there’s Pizza Express two doors down and then Franca Manca on the corner?” asked reader Clive Hudson.

reader Olivia Arnaudy added: “Literally the most cursed commercial let in Chichester, nothing stays there for long!”