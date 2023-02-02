Chichester planning application submissions – week five, January 25 to February 1, 2023

The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between Wednesday, January 25 to Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Chichester District Council's planning applications as of February 1, 2023

Bosham

BO/22/03163/DOM: Waders, Smugglers Lane, Bosham. Proposed first floor extension to east, alterations to external materials and fenestration, dormers to front and rear elevations to create second floor accommodation, dormers and balcony extension to eastern wing and detached garage with annexe accommodation to north west.

BO/23/00134/DOM: The Holt, Bosham Hoe, Bosham. Proposed air source heat pump.

Bury

SDNP/22/05630/CND: Leawood Farm, The Coach House, West Burton Lane, Bury. Proposal for the relocation of a residential access and driveway – variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/20/02659/FUL – access alignment amendments.

Chichester

CC/22/02918/DOM: Upalong, The Drive, Chichester. Proposed replacement garage on existing slab.

CC/22/03028/FUL: Xavier House, Old Broyle Road, Lavant. Demolition of existing two-storey dwelling and replacement with a new detached dwelling, with detached covered hydrotherapy pool and equipment storage.

CC/22/03165/PLD: Park View, 52 Broyle Road, Chichester. Proposed lawful development – loft conversion.

CC/23/00040/ADV: The Barn, Barnfield Drive, Chichester. One no externally illuminated post mounted sign.

CC/23/00069/TCA: 32 Washington Street, Chichester. Notification of intention to reduce height by 2.5m on 1 no Birch Tree (T1). Reduce height by 2m and all sectors by 2m on 1 no Apple Tree (T2).

CC/23/00138/TPA: 19 Grove Park, Chichester. Crown reduce by 33 per cent (all round) on 1 no. Lime tree (T2) subject to CC/02/00338/TPO.

CC/23/00198/TPA: Land At Bewick Gardens, Chichester. Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no Norway maple tree (T1) and 1 no Cherry tree (T3). Crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Indian bean tree (T2), subject to 00/00334/TPO.

CC/23/00199/TCA: Street Record, Oaklands Way, Westbound, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m on 1 no Taxus baccata (T1).

Chidham and Hambrook

CH/23/00180/OBG: Chas Wood Nurseries, Main Road, Bosham. Modify the provisions described in the Section 106 agreement: Deed of Variation of permission 20/01854/OUT. Amendment in respect of mortgagee exclusion clause and first time homes clause.

Compton

SDNP/23/00243/CND: Hill Farm, Pitlands Lane and Piglegged Road, Up Marden. Conversion of existing redundant stable block into 2 no self-contained holiday units – variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/21/00292/FUL – Minor alterations to the internal layout and external appearance of permitted design creating an improved outlook and access.

Donnington

D/22/02744/DOM: Old Manor House, Selsey Road, Donnington. Proposed garage with PV panels on south elevation of roof.

D/22/02745/LBC: Old Manor House, Selsey Road, Donnington. Proposed garage with PV panels on south elevation of roof.

Easebourne

SDNP/23/00175/LDP: 4 Weavers Close, Easebourne. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/23/00272/LDP: Holly Cottage, Easebourne Lane, Easebourne. The infilling of the existing porch in brickwork with new entrance doors and windows to match existing.

East Dean

SDNP/23/00176/TCA: The Toft, East Dean Lane, East Dean. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T1), 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (T2) and 2 no. Damson trees (T3 and T4).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/23/00158/DOM: 3 Charlie Drive, Bracklesham. Erect 1 no conservatory to rear elevation.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/05403/HOUS: Little Ropes , Ropes Lane, Fernhurst. Change of use of garage to utility/store room with alterations to fenestration, landscaping to rear garden and replacement of outbuilding with home office.

SDNP/23/00183/HOUS: Sheps Hollow, A286 Whites Lane To Henley Old Road, Henley Common, Fernhurst. Two storey rear extension. New porches on east and west elevations. Reinstate front door on south elevation. Raised ridge line/profile.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/00189/TCA: Sunnyside, Lower Street, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to cyclical pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no Goat Willow tree (T1).

SDNP/23/00190/TCA: Rose Cottage, School Lane, Fittleworth. Notification of intention to prune back to previous pollard points on 1 no Weeping Willow tree (T1).

Graffham

SDNP/23/00202/TCA: Pescods Store, Graffham Street, Graffham. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and widths by 1.5m, crown lift by up to 6.5m (above ground level) giving 1m clearance from power line on east sector on 1 no. Tulip tree (T1). Reduce east sector by 2m on 1 no. Pin Oak tree (T2).

SDNP/23/00229/TCA: Pilgrims Cottage, Graffham Street, Graffham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no Silver Birch tree (T1).

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/05995/LIS: Ewers, 1 Church Lane, Lodsworth. Installation of a Stannah Stairlift on the main staircase.

SDNP/23/00115/FUL: Land North of North Court, Gills Lane, Petworth, Lodsworth. Erection of boundary fence with 1 no. double gate.

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/00211/APNB: Dial Green House, Dial Green Lane, Lurgashall, Petworth. New agricultural barn.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/00035/TCA: South Downs Centre, North Street, Midhurst. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. London Plane tree (T1).

SDNP/23/00069/HOUS: 13 Heatherwood, Midhurst. Construction of detached double garage.

Northchapel

SDNP/23/00011/HOUS: Southview, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane, Northchapel. Detached double garage/store.

North Mundham

NM/23/00077/FUL: Bungalow On Land West Side Of Peckhams Copse Lane, North Mundham. Demolition of existing dwelling. Construction of replacement dwelling and new detached garage.

Rogate

SDNP/22/05099/HOUS: Idlewild, London Road, Hill Brow, Rogate. Single-storey side extension and front porch, with various alterations including installation of cladding and replacement glazing. Outdoor swimming pool, pergola and side extension to existing detached garage.

SDNP/23/00029/FUL: Wenham Manor, Wenham Barn, Durleighmarsh, Rogate. Alterations to main entrance by adding a timber framed gable (midstrey) with plain clay tiled pitched roof.

SDNP/23/00112/TPO: Land South of Court Barn, London Road, Rake, Rogate. Remove 2 no branches on west sector of 1 no Oak tree, and height reduce by 0.5 metres and width reduce 30 per cent on south sector on 1 no Laurel hedge, within Woodland, W1, subject to 02/00864/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00146/FUL: 79 Fletchers Lane, Sidlesham. Erection of 1 no 1 bedroom dwelling – alternative to Class Q approval SI/20/03102/PA3Q.

Selsey

SY/23/00073/DOM: Hilda 4A Park Copse, Selsey. Changes to fenestration, internal layout, roof design including increase in length. (Amendments to SY/06/00636/DOM – all amendments are in connection with the garage building) – variation of Condition three of householder permission SY/12/03743/DOM – vary use of garage to include ancillary accommodation (annexe) to main dwelling, with no alterations required.

Stedham with Iping

SDNP/22/05548/HOUS: Eldon, School Lane, Stedham. Demolition of single garage. Single storey side extension. Removal of conservatory and new extension with flat roof over to form new bedroom.

Stoughton

SDNP/23/00232/LIS: The Manor House, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Proposed first floor side extension, alterations to external doors and fenestration, internal alterations and openings, sustainability improvements and conservation repair works.

Tangmere

TG/23/00059/TPA: 12 Oakwood Close, Tangmere. Reduce height by approx. 4m (back to old wound points) and reduce widths by 2m on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1, TPO nos T6) subject to TG/91/01023/TPO.

TG/23/00153/TCA: 10 Nettleton Avenue, Tangmere, Chichester. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) (back to previous reduction/wound points) on 1 no Whitebeam tree (quoted as T1).

West Itchenor

WI/23/00120/TCA: Church Corner, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m on 1 no Oak tree (G4).

West Wittering

WW/23/00151/DOM: Little Brae, Elms Ride, West Wittering. Demolition and replacement of existing garage/store, proposed side extension to form garage.

WW/23/00169/TCA: Hattons, Elms Lane, West Wittering. Crown reduce to old reduction points on 1 no. Willow tree (quoted as X1).

