The following planning applications have been submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 19 to April 26.

Chichester planning application submissions – week 17, April 19 to April 26

Birdham

BI/23/00779/TPA: Rear of 14 and 15, Pipers Mead. Reduce height by 3m and crown thin by 25 per cent on 2 no monterey pine trees (quoted as T1 and T2). Reduce height by 2m, crown thin by 25 per cent and reduce lower south sector by 2m on 1 no monterey pine tree (quoted as T3). All 3 no trees within Group, G2 subject to BI/83/00023/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/23/00889/DOM: Priory Corner, Church Lane. Demolition of existing rear bay and construction of a single storey extension.

BX/23/00904/TPA: Elm Cottage, The Street. Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no sycamore tree (T1) subject to 02/00110/TPO.

Chichester

CC/23/00363/DOM: 70 Oving Road. Part double and part single-storey rear extension.

CC/23/00682/DOM: Tinkers Folly, 118 Bognor Road. Construction of single-storey rear/ side extension with steps, window and bi-fold doors to rear, side window, installation of 3 no conservation style roof windows and woodburner and flue.

CC/23/00859/DOM: 4 Guilden Road. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension. Internal alterations.

CC/23/00866/PLD: 48 Pound Farm Road. Single-storey side extension with flat roof.

CC/23/00883/ADV: Tesco Extra, Fishbourne Road. 1 no 7m high internally illuminated gantry sign.

CC/23/00895/ADV: 31to 33 South Street. 1 no illuminated fascia sign, 1 no illuminated projecting sign and 1 no non-illuminated wall-mounted sign.

Compton

SDNP/23/01162/HOUS: 12 Compton, Chichester. Installation of greenhouse and erection of 5m long rear garden wall.

Donnington

D/23/00830/DOM: 2 Prices Cottages, Selsey Road. Re-positioning of existing drive entrance (moving south by 26 metres) to increase visibility and safety when pulling out onto the road.

Earnley

E/23/00788/FUL: Outbuilding South of 101 First Avenue, First Avenue Almodington, Batchmere. Construction of detached workshop building along with associated hard standing, fence and landscaping.

E/23/00879/DOM: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. 4 no timber sash replacement windows and reglazing (with FINEO glazing) on front elevation.

E/23/00880/LBC: Flint Place, Bookers Lane. 4 no timber sash replacement windows and reglazing (with FINEO glazing) on front elevation.

East Wittering and Bracklesham

EWB/23/00845/FUL: Spindrift East, Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works.

Fishbourne

FB/23/00886/TPA: Wharfdale 3, Beaver Close. Crown reduce by 1.5-2m (back to previous pruning points) and removal of 1 no lowest limb on south-eastern sector on 1 no oak tree (T7) subject to FB/69/00042/TPO.

Fittleworth

SDNP/23/00960/TCA: Orchard Barn, School Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m, reduce south and west sectors by 4m, reduce north and east sectors by 3m and crown thin by 20 per cent on 1 no cherry tree (T1).

SDNP/23/01245/HOUS: 5 Coates Castle, Coates Lane. Conversion of the coach house into an open plan kitchen and dining room area. Replacement of old rotting windows throughout the main house with like for like windows. Installation of solar panels above the master bedroom, on the hidden roof.

SDNP/23/01246/LIS: 5 Coates Castle, Coates Lane. Conversion of the coach house into an open plan kitchen and dining room area. Replacement of old rotting windows throughout the main house with like for like windows. Installation of solar panels above the master bedroom, on the hidden roof.

Funtington

SDNP/23/01559/BBPN: Adsdean Lodge, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean. Regulation 5 Notice of Intention to Install Fixed Line Broadband Apparatus - 1 no 10m light wooden pole.

Graffham

SDNP/23/01156/HOUS: The Folly, Graffham, Common Road. Replacement of existing attached garage and erection of 2 storey extensions together with veranda and balconies.

SDNP/23/01157/HOUS: The Folly, Graffham Common Road. Erection of detached garage/workshop.

Harting

SDNP/23/01493/HOUS: The Meeting House, The Street, South Harting. Replacement of 2 no sash windows on first floor south elevation.

Lavant

SDNP/23/00751/CND: Raughmere Barn, Raughmere Drive. Single-storey rear extension, conversion of roof space into habitable accommodation, demolition of conservatory and associated works - (variation of Condition 2 of Planning Consent SDNP/20/03045/LIS to replace modern cladding and high level window on the south west elevation with a door and side screen and remove a section of modern brickwork to create a gated access between the drive and the proposed entrance.)

Lurgashall

SDNP/23/01408/FUL: Road Access adjacent to Junction of, Quell Lane to Tennysons Lane. Erection of replacement gates.

SDNP/23/01587/TCA: Lurgashall Village Green, Lurgashall. Notification of intention to fell 1 no horse chestnut tree (T1).

Lynchmere

LM/23/00551/DOM: High Standing, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Proposed rear garden room.

Midhurst

SDNP/23/00182/HOUS: 1 Railway Terrace, Bepton Road. Demolishment of 2 no existing outbuildings, replaced with 1 no outbuilding for use as garage/store, summerhouse and home office.

SDNP/23/00885/HOUS: Hollybank, Carron Lane. Demolition of existing rear extension to allow the construction of a new rear and side extension.

SDNP/23/01228/TPO: 1 Chartwell Mews, Carron Lane. Reduce height by 2m and reduce 6 no limbs on northern sector by 3m on 1 no willow tree within Area, A1 subject to MI/61/01150/TPO.

Plaistow and Ifold

PS/23/00803/FUL: Mountwood Farm, The Street, Plaistow. Erection of livestock building (retrospective).

Rogate

SDNP/23/01555/HOUS: Little Durford, Durford Wood. Retrospective application for a rear garden office studio.

Selsey

SY/23/00882/DOM: 108 East Street. Single-storey rear extension to replace existing Conservatory, first floor obscure glazed side window and replacement of all windows.

Sidlesham

SI/23/00530/FUL: Cherry Tree Farm, Jury Lane. Siting of 1 no caravan, with toilet for the purpose of on-site small holding farm assistance and erection of timber board enclosure and Aviary cages for Animal Welfare and Security (retrospective).

Southbourne

SB/23/00687/DOM: 32 Gordon Road. Single-storey rear extension.

SB/23/00805/DOM: Downsview 20, South Lane. Two-storey side extension.

SB/23/00822/TPA: 26 Russet Gardens, Hermitage. Reduce west sector by 1.2m on 1 no hawthorn tree (T1) and reduce north and west sectors by 1.6m on 1 no maple tree (T2). Both within Group, G1 subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

SB/23/00893/DOM: Woodthorpe, 18 New Road. Proposed single-storey rear extension.

Stedham with Iping

SDNP/23/01589/TCA: Iping House, Iping Lane, Iping. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Alder tree (quoted as T1).

Tangmere

TG/23/00617/FUL: Dementia Support Sage House, 110 – 130 City Fields, Business Park. Permanent use of 12 no vehicular parking spaces.

Westbourne

WE/23/00755/PA1AA: Highmount, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Construction of a complete first floor for new bedrooms and bathrooms.

WE/23/00782/DOM: 66 Ellesmere Orchard. Replacement of existing conservatory with single storey side extension.

West Dean

SDNP/23/01535/APNB: Colworth Farm, The Grinch. Erection of an extension to an agricultural building.

Westhampnett

WH/23/00693/FUL: Westhampnett House Ltd, Westhampnett Nursing Home, Westhampnett House, Stane Street. Erection of a 1.5m high acoustic screen.

WH/23/00694/LBC: Westhampnett House Ltd, Westhampnett Nursing Home, Westhampnett House, Stane Street Westhampnett. Erection of a 1.5m high acoustic screen.

West Itchenor

WI/23/00758/DOM: Steddles, Itchenor Road, West Itchenor. Application for detached carport, shed and adjusted and new entrance.

WI/23/00802/DOM: Harbour View, Itchenor Road. Erection of a new-build garage and pool house, ancillary to an existing dwelling (previously approved under application WI/21/03545/FUL). Existing poolhouse to be demolished – variation of condition 2 of householder permission WI/22/01440/DOM – variation of the approved site layout changing the Petanque Area and Lawn area to an outdoor Swimming Pool and Tennis Court, respectively, and moving location of Plant Room approximately 10m to the South East.

West Wittering

WW/23/00901/FUL: Seahaven, West Strand. Replacement dwelling and outbuilding and associated works (alternative scheme to planning permission WW/21/00708/FUL) – (Variation of condition 2 of planning permission WW/21/03124/FUL to amend the crown roof detailing and chimney, changes to fenestration and plant room roof.)