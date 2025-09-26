Chichester police join university freshers fair to raise spiking awareness

By Henry Bryant
Published 26th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Chichester’s neighbourhood policing team took part in the University of Chichester Freshers Fair this week.

A statement on the Chichester Police Facebook page read: “On Wednesday Chichester Neighbourhood Policing team and Licensing proudly attended the Chichester University Freshers Fair, connecting with approximately 2,000 enthusiastic students—most of whom were first-years beginning their university journey.

"As part of Spiking Intensification Week, the team engaged in meaningful conversations around crime prevention, spiking awareness, and staying safe in the night-time economy.

"The event provided a fantastic platform to raise awareness, answer questions, and build strong relationships with the student community."

Police also said a thank you to everyone who stopped by— adding ‘your energy and openness made it a truly impactful day!’

