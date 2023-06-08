Chichester Police patrol city following reports of antisocial behaviour near cathedral

Police officers have been patrolling the city following reports of antisocial behaviour near the cathedral.

In a statement on June 5, Chichester Police said: “Officers were out in Chichester City Centre conducting foot patrols and proactively engaging with businesses, including shops and cafes, all of who provided a warm welcome.

“Officers also engaged with members of the public, who discussed concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour near the cathedral, where reports of people drinking alcohol and littering were raised.

“A polite reminder that Chichester City Centre has a Public Space Protection Order in place, which prohibits the drinking of alcohol in this designated area and ensures that a nice friendly environment can be enjoyed by all.

“Officers will continue to patrol this location and will deal with any further offences, should they arise.”