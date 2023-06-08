Chichester Police patrol city following reports of antisocial behaviour near cathedral

In a statement on June 5, Chichester Police said: “Officers were out in Chichester City Centre conducting foot patrols and proactively engaging with businesses, including shops and cafes, all of who provided a warm welcome.
“Officers also engaged with members of the public, who discussed concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour near the cathedral, where reports of people drinking alcohol and littering were raised.
“A polite reminder that Chichester City Centre has a Public Space Protection Order in place, which prohibits the drinking of alcohol in this designated area and ensures that a nice friendly environment can be enjoyed by all.
“Officers will continue to patrol this location and will deal with any further offences, should they arise.”
Chichester District Council guidelines say that anti-social behaviour includes: “Dropping litter, neighbour noise or any behaviour which negatively affects a community’s quality of life and is deemed to be unreasonable and persistent.”