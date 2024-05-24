In a post which generated more than 1,000 comments on Facebook, Chichester Post wrote: “Keep an eye out for officers at Chichester Pride this Saturday, 25 May!

"Along with our stall, we will have our Pride car, so pop over to say hello!”

The multi-coloured ‘Pride car’ divided opinion among the thousands of people who reacted. Many have criticised the police for a ‘completely unnecessary waste of tax payers money’ and accused officers of not remaining focused on catching criminals

One response, which was ‘liked’ by 1,900 people, read: “It's a police car. It should be in the police livery, nothing else. Stop wasting hard working folks’ taxes. Gimmicks aren't appreciated.”

A second, well supported, comment read: “Police shouldn’t involve themselves in any movement, police cars should be marked as police cars and the police should be catching criminals and protecting the public.”

The police were told by one follower that they ‘wouldn’t be taken seriously’ if officers 'rocked up in that car’.

Another commenter wrote: “I'm all for Pride, but this car colour scheme is a joke and a waste of money."

In response to some of the negative comments, Chichester Police said it ‘absolutely supports all of our communities’.

Other people offered their support to the West Sussex city’s police force.

One supporter wrote: “Love this! Police should be approachable and part of the community to get the best out of society.”

Another added: “Visibility means representation. Well done!"

A third positive comment read: “That is amazing, really good idea promoting pride on law enforcement vehicles, I am so proud.”