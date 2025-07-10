Chichester: popular independent shop on North Street set to expand

Winter’s Moon on North Street, Chichester, is set to expand with the empty unit next to them.

In what was previously the ‘Refilled’ shop on 30 North Street, independent gift shop Winter’s Moon (29 North Street) are knocking through and expanding their shop.

Whilst this is happening, the shop is still open to the public, with it’s normal opening hours.

Julia Grant, Owner of Winter’s Moon, said: “Over the last five years, we’ve grown steadily and really feel our roots in the city are strong. When this opportunity to expand came up, we knew we had to grab it—it might not come along again!

“Our aim is to offer real difference. When you walk into the shop, we want you to see something you’ve never seen before—but also something that’s genuinely worth your money in terms of how it’s made and what it stands for.

We stock a lot of products from other small businesses, including local makers, so it’s about offering something unique and thoughtful. There’s so much stuff out there that just doesn’t need to be made—we try to do the opposite.

“We’re all about people. I’ve got an amazing team, and we’re lucky to be in the best spot in Chichester, right on North Street.”

When asked about the leap of expanding to essentially another shop, Julia added: “It’s a big stretch for us, we’re not being bankrolled, we don’t have investors.

"It’s all from the ground up, 100% independent, so we really do need our customers’ support."

With the expansion, the independent shop is looking to add new depth to its existing product offering. This includes a broadened kids’ range, as well as the introduction of Anglepoise, an iconic South Coast brand known for its timeless lighting and lifetime warranties.

The new space will also allow Winter’s Moon to host pop-up events, giving other makers a platform and reinforcing the shop’s commitment to offering something different on the high street.

The new unit will be open imminently and set to be opening this month.