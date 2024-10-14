Chichester prankster makes national headlines as Jeremy Vine investigates city's 'fun deficit'

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

A prankster best known for satirical signs poking fun at city centre gripes in Chichester has made national headlines.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine referenced the prankster – known as the Chichester Anti-Recreation Partnership, or CARP – on his Radio 2 show today, during which he interrogated whether or not Chichester has a ‘fun deficit’.

“The idea of CARP is basically to make people laugh and think, but there’s a serious point here,” the presenter said, pointing to the cancellation of Chichester’s Priory Park ice rink following complaints from a group of disgruntled residents. “The man behind CARP said he adores the city he says the area has forgotten about its younger generation.”

A mainstay on BBC Radio 2, Vine spoke to a student at the University of Chichester, former Mayor Richard Plowman and recently-elected Chichester MP Jessica Brown-Fuller.

One of over 30 signs produced by CARP.

"I do think there is a lot to say about the lack of nightlife first of all and the lack of opportunity to really be social outside of the normal pubs we go to,” one 21-year-old student said, while making sure to emphasise that, thanks to its small nature, the city is nonetheless ‘welcoming’ to students.

Former Mayor Richard Plowman said the signs show that ‘we have a sense of humour in Chichester’, adding: “I’d like to say that Chichester is a wonderful place, it always comes up very high in places to live; we have a wonderful cathedral and theatre here,” while acknowledging that there is a lack of nightclubs and concerts – events which might traditionally attract a younger demographic – adding that his sons, while looking for a good night out, often had to venture to nearby Worthing.

MP Jessica Brown Fuller said the prankster most likely just wanted to ‘push a fun tone’ while highlighting issues important to young people in the Chichester area. Her interview was cut unfortunately short by poor signal, but she made clear that Chichester is an ‘incredible place’ which ‘pull its weight’ when it comes to arts and cultural offerings.

The signs, of which there are over 30, touch on a number of local gripes. One warns that there might be children in a playpark, another, pictured, bans the public consumption of coffee past 10pm, and another earmarks a bowling green as an open air wrestling court for over 65s.