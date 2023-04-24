Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Prezzo closes: your comments

Chichester Observer readers had a lot to say about the closure of a major city centre restaurant.

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:59 BST

Prezzo, on West Street closed its doors for the last time today (April 24) and Chichester Observer readers had a lot to say about the loss of a major franchise restaurant.

Most commenters seemed to think the restaurant should be turned back into The White Horse; a popular pub which closed some time before Prezzo moved in.

"So many pizza places closing in Chichester,” said one Carol Bower. Time to turn it back into a pub maybe.”

Prezzo in ChichesterPrezzo in Chichester
Prezzo in Chichester

"Reopen The White Horse,” Paul Helyer added. “I reckon I bought that place twice over with the amount of money I put over the bar in the late eighties/ early nineties.”

Others bemoaned the loss of a well-established city centre eatery. Reader Connie Holland commented: “We must have been one of the last ones in there. That’s a shame.”

Others still see the closure as a sad indictment of the world around us – an appropriate response, since owners cited increasing energy and food prices as one of the reasons Prezzo branches up and down the country have closed.

“Sad but you can see why it's happening, people can barely afford their weekly shop let alone luxuries like eating out,” said reader Sophie Sorrell.”

