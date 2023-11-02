West Sussex County Council is considering moving a Chichester primary school to a new site to allow a special school to expand.

The council’s latest Forward Plan includes proposals to move Jessie Younghusband Primary School to the new Minerva Heights development being built to the north of the city.

This would allow St Anthony’s Special School, which shares the site in Woodlands Lane, to take over the vacated buildings and enrol 50+ more children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children & young people, learning & skills, is expected to decide in December whether to put the proposals out to public consultation.

The creation of a new primary school along with the need to include the additional children who will live in Minerva Heights, means a review of the catchment areas for primary schools in the area will be needed.

A council spokesman said: “We are aware that local residents may have concerns and if we proceed to consultation, we will be offering the opportunity for all to share their views and ideas.

“An entry has been included in our Forward Plan published on the county council’s website setting out the intention for a decision to be taken to consult on these proposals.