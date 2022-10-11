Gift boxes being received last Christmas.

The Rotary Club of Chichester Priory is participating in the scheme to send boxes full of gifts, put together by supporters, to countries including Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Moldova and Romania.

The scheme has operated for 25 years and has seen more than one million boxes delivered to children in need.

Pre-printed shoeboxes will be provided for people to fill with much-needed items, though participants are welcome to provide their own.

Children with their gift boxes.

You can send items for babies aged up to one year old, children and teenagers, or you can choose to send household products for older people and families.

Some of the items suitable to donate include action figures, colouring books, and toys for children; knitted coats, wipes and shampoo for babies, and sportswear, writing materials and toiletries for teenagers.

Household items may include soap, cosmetics, toiletries and sewing kits, pens, writing pads and envelopes

Organisers ask that anyone getting involved does not include any of the following in their boxes: food, sweets, drinks, battery-operated toys, conflict-related items, matches, inflammable liquids and aerosols, seeds or any other living material.

Filled boxes must be received during the first week of November.

If you would like to participate, email: [email protected] or call: 07850 398950