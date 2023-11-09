Chichester radio star Duncan Barkes joins More Radio Retro for late night radio show
The former national LBC radio and BBC radio presenter has previously presented late night slots across the UK. He’s also hosted shows on BBC Five Live, BBC World Service, Jazz FM and Spirit FM - the Chichester-based radio station in Sussex that was rebranded as Greatest Hits Radio nearly three years ago.
At Spirit FM he was on-air for eight years as well as being a programme controller for the station in the noughties. He was part of the team that worked with the Chichester Observer on the successful campaign to save A&E services from closure at St Richard's Hospital in 2007. The campaign saw over ten thousand people march to Priory Park as part of the fight to protect local NHS services. It was the biggest march ever seen in Chichester.
Duncan Barkes said: “As a Sussex lad born and bred, it’s great to be back on the Sussex airwaves, especially late at night where many tell me they just want to hear a friendly local voice at the end of their day. My new show will feature local chat and plenty of classy soul and late-night grooves which is the kind of music that floats my boat these days. It is pleasing to join a local radio station committed to Sussex output at a time when the local BBC are scaling back their Sussex radio service. ”
Pete McIntosh, Programme Controller at More Radio Retro, said: “More Radio Retro is a product we are very proud of. We have some really exciting new plans for the station over the next few months and getting Duncan on board is a brilliant start. His track record for delivering engaging, relatable late-night radio across a number of big brands is second to none, and we’re very excited to have him on board. ‘The Nightshift’ will see Duncan bring with him his huge love of all things soul and funk, providing listeners with a genuinely unique late-night listen”.
More Radio Retro is operated by Total Sense Media and can be heard across Sussex on DAB digital radio, smart speaker and online. The station plays music from the 70s, 80s and 90s.