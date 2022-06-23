Chichester resident to walk 70 miles in seven days for charity

Chichester resident Vivienne Ong decided to walk 70 miles in seven days in aid of the charity Restoration of Hope in Burundi.

Chichester resident Vivienne Ong celebrated her milestone birthday not with a party but a very different celebration.

On May 23, Vivienne decided to walk 70 miles in seven days in aid of the charity Restoration of Hope in Burundi.

The charity aims to try and rescuing young people from the streets, providing homes, income generation projects.

Vivienne, through her justgiving page, has also raised £2,315 as of writing, through donations by 51 generous supporters.

Vivienne said: "At the start of 2022 I could see my 70th birthday looming and as I began to ponder on how I could celebrate my seven decades a little differently from the usual party, presents and prosecco, I had the idea to walk 70 miles in sevendays, one mile for each year of my life, for the charity Restoration of Hope in Burundi who are rescuing young people from the streets, providing homes, income generation projects and more.

"Their work across Burundi provides vital aid to many in need and it transforms lives, supporting young people into their adult lives in order for them to support themselves and others in the future.

“In doing this I would like to raise money for Libby and Honda Nahimana who head a mission called Restoration of Hope in Burundi where they are doing an amazing work.

"The perimeter of the Isle of Wight is just that, 70 miles.

"So starting from Ryde pier on May 22 I followed the Coastal Path right round, counting my blessings as I went.

“I used this adventure to reflect upon my 70 years and as I walk count my blessings one by one.

“Completing on the 29th was not without its challenges but I discovered that the island is certainly a hidden gem and my week of walking was one like no other.

"If you would like to donate to this cause go to Just Giving and search for Vivienne's 70th birthday challenge".