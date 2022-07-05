Chichester Residents have their say on planned 'Pavement Protest'

Chichester residents have had their say on the planned ‘Pavement Protest’ in the city.

Some residents have agreed with Cllr Corfield’s plan of action.

On Chichester Observer Facebook page Judy Buckland said: “I walk with a rollator and am so terrified of tripping or it tipping that I don’t very often shop in Chichester now which is a shame I tend to go to Bognor as it’s safer I would be happy to protest.”

Deborah Edwards said: “About time, I recently had surgery on my foot and now understand what people with mobility issues have to go through. Our cobbled streets may look good for our city, but a nightmare for our vulnerable citizens.”

Seen so many little ones trip on uneven pavements sometimes with entire bricks missing, including my daughter when she was very young and many elderly otherwise fit fall horribly. Sat waiting for a ambulance with a lady last year in her late 80s she was physically in tip top shape but she tripped and smashed her face up badly, was heart wrenching as she thought it was all her fault but it was just the awful pavements

However some resident did not support the need for a protests.

John T-K wrote: “I've never had a problem. Never tripped anywhere in Chichester, to date.