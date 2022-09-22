As the UK’s inflation rate reaches a 40-year high at 10.1%, ONS survey data has revealed that 77% of Britons are worried about the rising costs of living, with more than 2 in 5 adults over 50 suffering from insomnia due to money concerns.

Claims.co.uk utilised Ads.google.com to collect the average yearly search volumes for related phrases (“cost of living help”, “cost of living support” etc.) across the UK to determine which cities are the most worried about rising costs, and according to its results Chichester sits just in front of St Albans, Hertfordshire as the 7th city least worried about the cost of living.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top ten list of the least worried cities were:

1 – Edinburgh

2 – London

3 – Southampton

4 – Winchester

5 – Oxford

6 – Newcastle-upon-Tyne

7 – Chichester

8 – St Albans

9 – Lancaster

10 – Cambridge

The top ten most worried cities were:

Average cost of living search volume per 100,000 users

1 – Durham

2 – Swansea

3 – Sunderland

4 – Kingston upon Hull

5 – Milton Keynes

6 – Liverpool

7 – Inverness

8 – Salisbury

9 – Hereford

10 – Bradford

For those who are feeling the stress caused by rising cost of living prices Danny Greeves, life coach and founder of The Trauma Expert, shares his top four tips:

1. Meditate on the evils, but don't dwell on them

To help the brain feel safe about survival, take an objective look at the most likely outcomes in the near future. After identifying the key challenges, the crucial piece here is to focus on creating solutions and contingency plans. When you feel you are as prepared as you can be, anxiety diminishes. Most people get stuck imagining worst-case scenarios, which increases anxiety, negative internal dialogue and physiological stress.

2. Focus on what you DO have

The cost of living crisis naturally brings our attention to upcoming problems and causes us to focus on what we do not have. When we focus on what we lack, we begin a negative thought spiral which ends up in anxiety and stress. Focusing on what you do have moves the mind towards gratitude which benefits the mind and body.

3. Share your worries and find your own community

When challenging circumstances come along, we tend to think we are the only ones struggling. But it is usually the opposite and there are many other people in the same boat, waiting for someone to break the silence. It is in times of struggle that communities come together and some of the most rewarding relationships are forged, but it all starts with one person sharing their feelings and communicating openly..

4. Nail the fundamentals!