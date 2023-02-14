Chichester residents leave heart-warming messages as Paperchase goes into administration

Chichester residents have left heart-warming messages as stationary shop Paperchase's announcement that it was going into administration.

Paperchase first collapsed into administration when its sales were hit by the pandemic and closed its stores for months during the first lockdown before taking another hit when the government imposed a second national lockdown in November 2020.

Paperchase then collapsed once again at the start of this month and although it was snapped up by Tesco, its more than 100 stores will disappear from the high street, including the one in Chichester.

Following the announcement, the stationary shop has put on an out-of-business sale.

The business has also been left with a stream of hear-warming messages from local residents, lamenting the closing down of the shop in the city, as well as thanking the residents for all their hard work.

One message read: “So sorry this happened to you. The same happened to me (I worked for Joules so was made redundant in December).

"I promise you brighter days are ahead. Keep strong and stay positive and smile as best as possible.

"We will miss you in Chichester.”

Reacting to the news of the administration on Facebook, Mark Bernhardt said: “Always really kind and caring in this store. My autistic daughter would regularly go in, re-arranges a few items to her liking and the staff were just so understanding and empathetic. Sorry to see you are going.”

Victoria York said: “As a Paperchase employee- Thank you for all your lovely lovely messages! It makes the final weeks a bit more bearable!”

