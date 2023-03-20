Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester residents make their voices heard as parking charge in district set to increase

Chichester residents and businesses have made their voices heard as parking changes are set to increase at the start of April.

By Sam Pole
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:20 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:34 GMT

On April 1, prices for parking in certain car parks across the district will increase.

Chichester District Council has announced that the prices will increase to the following in the city centre:

Little London and Baffins Lane: Up to one hour from £2 to £2.20, two hours from 4 to £4.40, three hours from £6 to £6.60, four hours from £8 to £8.80, five hours from £10 to £11, six hours from £12 to £13.20, eight hours from £14 to £15.40 and from ten hours from £16 to £17.60

Cawley Priory, East Pallant, St John’s, Orchard Street, South Pallant, St Cyriacs and Market Avenue, New Park Road, Market Road: Up to 30 minutes, from 60p to 70p, one hour from £1.50 to £1.70, two hours from £3.00 to £3.30, three hours from £4.70 to £5.20, four hours from £6.30 to £6.90, five hours from £7.80 to £8.60, six hours from £9.40 to £10.30, eight hours from £12.30 to £13.50 and ten hours (12 for New Park) from £14.60 to £16.10.

Avenue de Chartres, Basin Road, Cattle Market, Northgate: Up to 30 minutes from 60p to 70p, one hour from 90p to £1.00, two hours from £1.90 to £2.10, three hours from £2.80 to £3.10 Monday to Saturday and from £1 to £1.10 on Sunday, four hours from £3.70 to £4.10 Monday to Sunday and from £2 to £2.20 on Sunday, five hours from £4.60 to £5.10 Monday to Saturday and from £3 to £3.30 for more than four hours on a Sunday, six hours from £5.20 to £5.70, eight hours from £6.30 to £6.90, ten hours from £7.20 to £7.90

Westgate: Up to two hours will remain free of charge, up to three hours will increase from £2.80 to £3.10, four hours from £3.70 to £4.10, five hours from £4.80 to £5.30, six hours from £5.70 to £6.30, eight hours from £6.80 to £7.70, ten hours from £7.50 to £8.50.

Meanwhile, car parks in the rest of the district will charge the following from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday: Up to an hour will remain free of charge; up to two hours will increase from 60p to 70p; up to three hours go from £1 to £1.10; up to four hours from £1.20 to £1.30; up to five hours from £1.50 to £1.70; up to six hours from £1.80 to £2; up to eight hours from £2.10 to £2.30 and up to ten hours will increase from £2.60 to £2.90.

Businesses and residents have reacted to the increases.

West Street Deli’s owner Jonathan Jones said: “The elephant in the room is parking charges. They’re ever increasing and that again will put people off coming into the city centre.”

Resident Jane Moore said: “Parking has definitely put me off on more than one occasion. It’s a shame, really, because I’d love to support some of the independent businesses we have here, but I can’t help but feel forced to go elsewhere.”

Julia Grant, founder of Winter’s Moon in North Street said: “If the parking was able to be changed so people paid on their exit rather than their entry, I think that would extend footfall.”

Ian Rose said: “I don't go in now. The traffic is awful, the parking extortionate and the state of the city centre pavements are an absolute joke.”

