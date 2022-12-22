Chichester restaurant announces NHS discount
To support local NHS heroes and heroines, Chichester based south-east Asian restaurant, LimeSqueezy, has announced the launch of a 20 per cent discount for all NHS workers dining in their restaurant.
By Sam Pole
6 hours ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 5:35pm
To support local NHS heroes and heroines, Chichester based south-east Asian restaurant, Lime Squeezy, has announced the launch of a 20 per cent discount for all NHS workers dining in their restaurant.
NHS staff can now get 20 per cent off at Lime Squeezy, upon a minimum purchase of £10, when showing their registered NHS employment card.
A spokesperson for Lime Squeezy said: “Whilst we know this is just a drop in the ocean, we hope this discount goes to show our solidarity with the hardworking NHS teams.”