Chichester revealed as fourth most superstitious city in new Halloween study

As Halloween looms, it seems superstition is alive and well in Chichester.

A new study has revealed the cathedral city is the fourth most superstitious place in the UK, with residents making over 10,000 superstition-related searches per 100,000 people each year.

The research, carried out by Best New Bingo Sites, found that Brits collectively make more than 193,000 superstition-related Google searches every month — over 2.3 million a year spent pondering luck, fate and the paranormal.

From black cats and broken mirrors to haunted houses and lucky charms, age-old beliefs continue to hold a firm place in the nation’s imagination.

Chichester’s curiosity with luck and legends earns it a top spot among the UK’s most superstitious cities.

Armagh topped the list as the UK’s most superstitious city, where locals make more than 12,000 superstition-inspired searches per 100,000 people annually.

Truro and Bangor followed closely behind, with Chichester ranking just below in fourth place — proving that historic, cathedral cities still seem to attract their fair share of mystery and myth.

Across the country, the most searched-for superstitions were the number 13 and black cats, each drawing around 40,500 searches a month. Other popular topics included Friday the 13th, shooting stars and horseshoes, suggesting that curiosity about luck and the supernatural still casts a powerful spell.

Sue Dawson, Operations Director at Best New Bingo Sites, said: “It’s fascinating to see how superstitions and good luck tokens capture the public’s imagination.

Even in the modern world, these beliefs clearly hold sway over daily life in the UK. Whether it’s avoiding the number 13, crossing paths with a black cat or keeping an eye on Friday the 13th, superstitions continue to shape how we think, play and even have fun."

With Halloween just around the corner, Chichester’s fascination with fate and folklore seems perfectly timed,proof that some traditions are simply too spooky to fade.