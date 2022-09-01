Chichester revealed as the most relaxed city in the UK

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study conducted by botanical experts Cannabotech used ONS well-being data to analyse levels of happiness, life satisfaction, anxiety and worthwhile in every city in the United Kingdom to establish which city is the most and least relaxed.

Chichester, famous for its wonderful historic charm and proximity to the sea, was named the most relaxed city in the UK with a relaxed index score of eight. This comes as a result of Chichester surveying as the city with the highest ranking of life satisfaction and happiness as well as second highest ranking when it comes to feeling worthwhile.

The city of Newry in Northern Ireland ranked as the second most relaxed city in the UK in the study while Lisburn, also in Northern Ireland, is the third most relaxed city.