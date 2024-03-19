Chichester Road closed after accident in Bognor Regis - motorists urged to find alternative route

A woman has been airlifted to hospital and a major road has been closed in Bognor Regis this morning (March 19).
By Connor Gormley
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sussex Police spokesperson said police officers were called to the scene at approximately 6.40am this morning to a report of a woman being hit by a car, who has since been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

As of this morning, Chichester Road remains closed and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Kinsale,” the police spokesperson said.

Reports on AA Route Planner claim that, although the road has been blocked by police officers, traffic itself continues to cope well.

Related topics:Sussex Police