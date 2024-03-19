Chichester Road closed after accident in Bognor Regis - motorists urged to find alternative route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sussex Police spokesperson said police officers were called to the scene at approximately 6.40am this morning to a report of a woman being hit by a car, who has since been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

As of this morning, Chichester Road remains closed and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

"Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Kinsale,” the police spokesperson said.