Chichester Rotary Club raise £6,000 from sponsored walk for Polio charity

Chichester Rotary Club has raised over £6,000 for a Polio charity after organising a sponsored walk.

Chichester Rotary Club has raised over £6,000 for a Polio charity after organising a sponsored walk.

A group of Rotarians representing the three Rotary Clubs in Chichester, accompanied by the Chichester Town Crier, Richard Plowman, ‘Walked a Mile to End Polio’ in Priory Park to help raise money for the charity ‘’Rotary International End Polio Now Worldwide campaign".

Money gathered at this event and a wine tasting evening plus Bill and Melinda Gates’ Foundation additional contribution has raised a combined total of £6,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years. Our goal of ridding the world of this disease is closer than ever.

As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, we've reduced polio cases by 99.9 per cent since Rotary’s first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad