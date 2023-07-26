Chichester salon group announces finalist in future talent award

The award-recognised team at Chichester’s thriving salon group, Q Hair & Beauty, learnt this week that one of their already celebrated success stories, Iona Hilton, has been nominated for the Future Talent Award by The Salon Awards 2023.

Hot off accepting their award for Education Salon Of The Year at the Salon Business Awards this year, the team will be in for a wait until 5th November 2023 when the winners of all categories will be announced at Leonardo Royal St Pauls, central London.

Managing director Dawn Lawrence, Q Hair and Beauty said “Being recognised for our committed efforts towards bringing an elevated education experience to the local area both engaging our talented team and sharing that with new learners and future professionals is incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iona began her apprenticeship with us during the pandemic, and has gone on to welcome guests in all of our salons. At Q Hair and Beauty, we strive to deliver outstanding in every way, and that includes how we view education and the vital role it plays in West Sussex. This award nomination is a tribute to our teamwork pioneering new standards to deliver high-end industry skills to the local area”.

Iona Hilton participating in the Q Hair and Beauty Advanced Academy