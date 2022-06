Oakwood School celebrates the Jubilee with huge street party

The entire school was present and dined off one huge table that stretched the breadth of the school.

Lucy Jackson from Oakwood School said: “We had the most wonderful afternoon with the entire school having a street party style lunch together followed by games on our fields.”

The celebrations were just one of a number taking place in the Chichester area to mark the jubilee.

Oakwood School students celebrate the Jubilee