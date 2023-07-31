Chichester Scout travels to South Korea with Bear Grylls for 25th World Scout Jamboree

Sixteen-year-old Joe Mace arrived at Heathrow Airport to begin their journey to Gunsan-Si in South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree joining scouts from all over the world.

The Scouts who are aged 14 – 18 years old will learn new skills, experience different cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts who may not share the same mother tongue, but hold the same values as one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II.

Joe Mace, 16, at departures in Heathrow before flying out

Joe said: “All the activities look epic, so many things to choose from and ones I would never have thought I would ever get to do like paragliding.

"The DMZ is a great chance to learn more about the history of Korea and visiting the palaces will give us a taste of the historical culture too. For the cultural exchange day we have brought lots of sticks of rock for everyone to try as we are from near the seaside. We also have a selfie photo booth like the ones in the seaside arcades and a donkey derby too! As an extra we have brought modelling balloons with us to make balloon swords.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: “Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree. This year 4,500 young people from the UK and 40,000 others from nearly every country on the planet are coming together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once in a life time opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad