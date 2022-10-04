Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Ship Canal Trust announces winners of annual photography competition

Five winners have been awarded for their entries into the Chichester Ship Canal Trust photography competition which received more than 80 entries.

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:19 am

The winners were chosen by the competition’s sponsor, Imber Court Photo Training, who awarded Gaye Clear with first place for her entry ‘Swans bathed in rising morning sun’.

Other winners included: Dave Standley with his entry ‘Taking a ride on a misty morning’; Annette Radford with ‘Spring Equinox; Meryn Woodland with ‘Tranquility’, and Sarah Ide with ‘Just rowing’.

Mark Stoneham, Trustee and vice chair, said: “It was particularly pleasing to see that many facets of our beautiful waterway were covered: people enjoying the facility, wildlife, sculptures, fish, paddleboarders, rowing boats to name but a few.

"So thank you to all contributors, and of course our sponsors”.

Prizes were also donated by Selsey Press, Whitby’s and the Canal Trust, and entrants from the Apuldram Centre were treated to drinks and cake for their contributions.

All entries can be viewed in the Canal’s Heritage Centre.

1. Winning entry - 'Swans bathed in rising morning sun'

Gaye Clear's winning entry, 'Swans bathed in rising morning sun'.

Photo: Gaye Clear

2. Sarah Ide - ‘Just rowing’

Sarah Ide's entry ‘Just rowing’

Photo: Sarah Ide

3. Meryn Woodland - Tranquility

Meryn Woodland's entry 'Tranquility'

Photo: Meryn Woodland

4. Annette Radford - Spring equinox

Annette Radford's entry 'Spring equinox'

Photo: Annette Radford

