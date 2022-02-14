Chichester shop selected as one of the most loved businesses in UK

A Chichester shop has been selected as one of the most loved businesses in the UK for #LoveLocalDay. Pic courtesy of Present Surprise SUS-220214-165358001

Present Surprise, a gift shop on South Street, was announced a winner on Valentine’s Day.

Over 4,000 nominations were made for #LoveLocalDay and the gift was voted as one of the top 20 in the country.

#LoveLocalDay was an event run by ShopAppy - an online shopping platform that you can use to browse products and services from small businesses across the district and pay for them online or in store.

The event was run in order to celebrate local businesses, with people nominating their favourite local business before ShopAppy choosing a selection of winning nominations and sending them a special thank you gift.

Dave, Adrian, Terry from Present Surprise said: “We are a winner out of so many businesses, totally chuffed.

“Thank you to everyone that voted for us and supporting us throughout the difficult past 18 months it really means a lot to us and reminds us that everything we do is appreciated by our customers.

“Stay safe everyone and please continue to support your local high streets because now more than ever we really need you.

“We’ve read the comments voted and our favourite it “The shop is always friendly and run by a couple of cheery and colourful characters “.

“We believe that really some us up!”