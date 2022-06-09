Chichester shopping: Best shop window display is announced

My Sister’s House, a women’s support charity on Crane Street was crowned the overall winner against stiff competition from 23 other entries including independents and larger retailers.

The competition was organised by Chichester Business Improvement District (BID) and judged by Tom Brown, Head Gardener at West Dean Gardens and Gary Shipton, Editor in Chief at The Chichester Observer and its sister titles.

Tom and Gary toured the city and visited each display on Tuesday afternoon (June 7) before making a final decision on the winner.

Tom Brown and Gary Shipton outside My Sister's House in Crane Street

Sharing his thoughts on the displays, Tom said: “I was blown away with the brilliance, creativity and imagination that was on display throughout the shops of Chichester with their Jubilee and flower festival themed window displays.

"A good window display draws you in and the closer you look, the more you see.”

He added: “Hats off to all the entrants, especially those with handmade elements.”

Helen Marshall, chair and CEO of Chichester BID, said: “We would like to thank all the businesses for taking part in the competition and congratulations to everyone.”

She added: “These wonderful window displays really have united our city centre businesses in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as well as the highly anticipated return of the Festival of Flowers.

"Thousands of people visited Chichester over the extended bank holiday to attend the wonderful Jubilee events taking place in the city centre with over 800 people alone attending our Jubilee Picnic on the Green in collaboration with Chichester Cathedral.

"These displays, together with the official Jubilee and Union Jack flags, street bunting and plethora of colourful planting have helped to make our city look resplendent this summer.”

Voting is now open for the public to nominate the window that they feel deserves to win the People’s Choice award. Votes should be made via the free to download LoyalFree App. The business with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award and a £50 Chichester Gift Card.

Chichester BID has said that voting will close at 6pm on Thursday, June 30 2022.

The entire list of entries includes:

Overall Winner and Gold

My Sister’s House

Gold

Bunch Florist

Q Hair & Beauty

Winter's Moon

Susie Watson

Clearwell Mobility

Retro & Vintage

Hedge Rose

The Jewellery and Watch Company

Penny Plain

St Wilfrid’s Charity Shop

Silver

Café Paradiso

L’Occitane

Cat & Rabbit Rescue Centre

Smith & Ralier

Cancer Research

Creations

Blue Spire

Giggling Squid

Joules

Classix

Gold Arts

British Heart Foundation

Chestnut Tree House

For more information, visit: www.chichesterbid.co.uk.

Chichester BID is a business led initiative supported by government legislation which gives businesses the power ‘to raise funds locally to be spent locally’ on improving a defined commercial area.