Chichester Speed Action Group presented cheque to buy own equipment

Summersdale Speed Action Group have been awarded a big cheque by Sussex Police allowing them to fund their own speed watching equipment.

Summersdale Speed Watch Group were presented the cheque by PCSO Jason Lemm allowing the police to match the funding provided by Summerdale Residents Association. and will be used to buy the group’s own speed tracking equipment.Summersdale Speed Watch started seven months ago, and has grown into a group of 14 volunteers.

Councillor Maureen Corfield said: “We'd like to thank all those local people who so often stop to thank us for what we do. It really is appreciated.

"But we would especially like to thank-our Community Police Officers and Summersdale Resident's Association for funding our own equipment.

"It will make such a difference in practical terms, not having to share with other local Speed Watch Groups, but it also gives our group a great sense of being valued, by the Police and by the local community.

"Chichester North now has a dedicated Speed Watch group with their own dedicated equipment which makes the task so much easier.”

One of the volunteers said: “Speed Watch is such a great community-minded thing to do, we take the operation really seriously, but we also enjoy the road-side banter too.

"If more locals want to join us, we can find session times and places to suit. We openly invite more locals to join us.”