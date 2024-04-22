Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Stroke Club provides a warm, welcoming place where those recovering after a stroke can meet people who understand what they are going through. Many members attend with their families and carers who either stay at the club or choose to take a break and pop into town knowing their loved one is in great company.

Chairperson Sharon Fewings said: "We aim to provide support and friendship for those recovering from a stroke and their loved ones."

The club meets weekly at the Newell Centre on Tozer Road in Chichester. Each week, a dedicated exercise therapist takes members through a structured and fun series of exercises to music.

There's a diverse range of activities including board games, cards and dominoes, arts and crafts, regular speakers, demonstrations, musical entertainment, lunch outings and coffee trips to local places of interest.

Supporters of the club include at-home care company Vitale Care.

Vitale's Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Harris commented: "The club is a fantastic, friendly environment full of positivity. Our team enjoy volunteering and joining in the singing. We'd encourage anyone who has had a stroke to contact the membership team at the club.

"At Vitale, we support people who have had a stroke and we believe that membership can be a real help to those on a stroke rehabilitation journey."

The Stroke Club membership campaign includes connecting with social prescribers, medical practices and other healthcare professionals to promote the club and its benefits to stroke survivors and their loved ones.

Membership to the club is £10 a year and then £3 subs for each meeting, which pays for the tea and the hire of the Newell Centre.