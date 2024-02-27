Chichester student sets up fundraiser events to reach goal for Tanzania charity trip

To take part in the 'grassroots' charity in Mbeya Tanzania, he needs to raise approximately £2,000.

Ben Saych is a sixth-form student at Bishop Luffa school and has been set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for a ‘life-changing’ charity trip to Tanzania. Ben said: “I have been given the incredible opportunity to visit Mbeya Tanzania, in the south-west of the country.

"I will be working with the ‘Grassroots’ charity, supporting the local community, helping to improve water filtration systems, constructing bedsteads, helping out at the local school and engaging with the community. To take part, I need to raise approximately £2,000 and am fundraising to meet this target.

“This charity work in Tanzania has been operated for many years, with the teaching staff and students at Bishop Luffa. The Grassroots charity utilises local resources for autonomous projects, ensuring 100% of donations directly support children's education, health, and well-being.

“This aligns closely with our school's values, as it fosters a global perspective, encouraging students and staff to engage with diverse communities. Grassroots main targets are alleviating poverty, partnering with churches, sponsoring children, and changing lives.

"They operate in a number of counties including Kenya and Romania as well as Tanzania where I will be working in July. To fundraise for this trip,I will be undertaking several activities including a sponsored litter pick along the Bognor Regis seafront in March (17th or 24th depending on the weather).

"I will be starting at Butlins and ending up in Aldwick, it is approximately 2.5 miles and I estimate it will take around 6 hours to complete. Additionally, I am hosting a table tennis tournament for my family and neighbours as I want to get my community involved as well as enabling local people to get together for a good cause, whilst also having some fun.

“The Chichester Lions have kindly agreed to support my fundraising. It would be fantastic if anyone is interested in supporting my fundraising efforts."

You can find out more and donate to Ben’s cause with the following link: https://gofund.me/c606dc1c.