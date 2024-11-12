Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chichester College student was told an apology letter she wrote to staff at Meadowfield Hospital in Worthing was ‘insincere’ just days before she was found dead in her room, an inquest has heard.

An A* student, mother and aspiring architect, Morgan-Rose Betchley was only 19-years-old when she died at Worthing’s Meadowfield Hospital on March 9, 2023.

Speaking to an inquest in Horsham on Monday (November 11), her mother Tanya Betchley, told coroner Lisa Milner and a jury that her daughter’s death came just days after a Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust psychologist questioned the sincerity of a letter she wrote to the hospital’s staff.

The letter apologised for an incident which took place on February 27 on the hospital’s Maple Ward – during which Morgan-Rose reportedly injured five members of staff in a state of distress, the inquest heard.

Morgan-Rose Betchley.

It was her second admission to the hospital since January, having previously attempted to take her own life.

The inquest heard she struggled with suicidal ideation, anxiety, acute depression and audio-visual hallucinations.

Mrs Betchley told the inquest her ‘quiet and caring’ daughter wrote the letter because she felt ostracised by staff at the hospital’s Rowan Ward upon her eventual return, and wanted to make clear she hadn’t acted with any malicious intent.

She added that the psychiatrist’s repeated scrutiny of the letter – in a meeting also attended by Mrs Betchley – left Morgan feeling ‘visibly upset’, at one point bursting into tears, and contributed to her continued sense of isolation at the hospital.

"Morgan told me that staff did not like her and were angry with her about what happened on Maple Ward,” she said.

“She had experienced staff ignoring her and specific staff members had refused to work with her.”

She continued that Morgan had a history of misunderstanding other people’s feelings, and, as a girl, had often worried her friends didn’t like her but that, after sitting in on a meeting, she ‘totally understood’ her daughter’s concerns.

Speaking to the inquest earlier that same day, Dominic Goddard – Morgan’s partner and father of their three-year-old child – described Meadowfield Hospital staff as ‘sour’ and uncooperative, adding: “It seemed like everything was a bit of an inconvenience [to them].”

Contributing to this anxiety was uncertainty about Morgan’s future at Meadowfield, the inquest heard. Before her death on March 9, Morgan was an inpatient at Meadowfield on two occasions between January and March 2023, and both times had been discharged abruptly, with no change in her mental state, and no long-term plan to support her, Mrs Betchley said.

Morgan, who was diagnosed with autism in January 2023, had a history of poor mental health. The inquest heard that she had experienced depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation and self-harmed ever since she was 12-years-old, and was a member of social media groups which ‘glorified suicide’, according to Mr Goddard. Even so, she had historically pulled through episodes of poor mental health with the right support.

Mrs Betchley told the inquest: "I am so proud of my daughter. From a very young age, we went through every service known to man.

“That girl worked with anybody who came forward, and there were things that really did work, and it was vey much about partnership and communication.”

She added that, some ‘really small adjustments’, like the use of a ‘traffic light’ system to help Morgan regulate and communicate her feelings, proactive check-ups, and greater awareness of the specific needs of a neuro-divergent patient, would have gone a long way to preventing her death.

"I do not believe she wanted to end her life,” Mrs Betchley said. “What she did was an act of desperation, as she repeatedly reached out and was ignored. She did something to reach out and stop it all without truly understanding the permanence of her actions.

"When someone is in crisis, at such a high risk of hurting themselves they need to be in a safe place. That never happened for Morgan. She was not safe, and as a family we have to live with that forever.

“I feel that she was totally let down by the people who should have been caring for her and keeping her safe. She came across countless professionals, and I believe that this movement between so many different environments caused Morgan irreparable damage.”

The inquest is expected to continue for a further nine days.