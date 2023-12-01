Chichester students to enjoy year round sports after facilities transformed

Students at a Chichester school will be able to enjoy outdoor sports year round, after benefitting from an extensive modernisation programme.

The unveiling of the new multi-use games area (MUGA) was much anticipated by students, staff and parents at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, in Westergate.

With funding from the Ormiston Trust, the school has spent the last four months transforming its previous outdated asphalt areas, replacing them with a sand-based astroturf and specialist sports meshing. It’s hoped that the modern facilities will help more students access a wider variety of high-quality sports and games.

The new MUGA includes facilities for a wide range of games; including a football pitch, four tennis courts, three netball courts and three handball courts. But it’s not enough just to have the facilities; students also need high quality equipment to make the most of them. To that end, the academy has also invested in new, top range rackets, netballs, and full-sized goals to be used in PE lessons, practice sessions and social games.

The brand new MUGA sports ground. Photo: Ormiston Six Villages Academy.

The pitch also benefits from newly installed LED lighting, which means it will be useable throughout even the darkest winter nights.