Chichester students to enjoy year round sports after facilities transformed
The unveiling of the new multi-use games area (MUGA) was much anticipated by students, staff and parents at Ormiston Six Villages Academy, in Westergate.
With funding from the Ormiston Trust, the school has spent the last four months transforming its previous outdated asphalt areas, replacing them with a sand-based astroturf and specialist sports meshing. It’s hoped that the modern facilities will help more students access a wider variety of high-quality sports and games.
The new MUGA includes facilities for a wide range of games; including a football pitch, four tennis courts, three netball courts and three handball courts. But it’s not enough just to have the facilities; students also need high quality equipment to make the most of them. To that end, the academy has also invested in new, top range rackets, netballs, and full-sized goals to be used in PE lessons, practice sessions and social games.
The pitch also benefits from newly installed LED lighting, which means it will be useable throughout even the darkest winter nights.
"“Our new MUGA is an amazing facility for our students and the local area,” said Paul Slaughter principal at Ormiston Six Villages Academy. “These upgraded sports facilities will allow all our students to access a variety of physical activities and sports, with the specialist equipment supporting those keen to develop their sporting passions. Alongside this, the new area will enable our students to develop their communication and teamwork skills, whilst encouraging them to lead a healthy and active life.”