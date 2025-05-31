Chichester: Vintage shop set to reopen with new store

A Chichester Vintage clothing shop, which shut its doors back in January, will reopen in a new location soon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vintro is an independent vintage and retro shop, based in the West Sussex city of Chichester.

At the beginning of January 2025, signs appeared to announce that Vintro on South Street had closed. The sign read: “We are temporarily closed while we prepare to move!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, there is more information regarding the move and when the independent shop wants to return to the Chichester high street.

Vintro has announced that it will be opening its doors in a new Chichester location very soon.

On May 29th, a post from Vintro announced that they will be back on the highstreet very soon. The post on Facebook read: “The wait is finally over.

“Vintro is reopening in our new home at 15 EastGate Square, on the corner of market street! “We are so excited to welcome you back to our lovely little store, and hope to be re open by mid June.

"Follow our Instagram for progress updates, we can’t wait to see you again.

"P.S.… keep your eyes out for a launch party announcement.”

Updates to follow.