Chichester: Vintage shop set to reopen with new store

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 31st May 2025, 16:33 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Chichester Vintage clothing shop, which shut its doors back in January, will reopen in a new location soon.

Vintro is an independent vintage and retro shop, based in the West Sussex city of Chichester.

At the beginning of January 2025, signs appeared to announce that Vintro on South Street had closed. The sign read: “We are temporarily closed while we prepare to move!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, there is more information regarding the move and when the independent shop wants to return to the Chichester high street.

Vintro has announced that it will be opening its doors in a new Chichester location very soon.Vintro has announced that it will be opening its doors in a new Chichester location very soon.
Vintro has announced that it will be opening its doors in a new Chichester location very soon.

On May 29th, a post from Vintro announced that they will be back on the highstreet very soon. The post on Facebook read: “The wait is finally over.

“Vintro is reopening in our new home at 15 EastGate Square, on the corner of market street! “We are so excited to welcome you back to our lovely little store, and hope to be re open by mid June.

"Follow our Instagram for progress updates, we can’t wait to see you again.

"P.S.… keep your eyes out for a launch party announcement.”

Updates to follow.

Related topics:VintageFacebookInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice