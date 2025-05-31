Chichester: Vintage shop set to reopen with new store
Vintro is an independent vintage and retro shop, based in the West Sussex city of Chichester.
At the beginning of January 2025, signs appeared to announce that Vintro on South Street had closed. The sign read: “We are temporarily closed while we prepare to move!”
Now, there is more information regarding the move and when the independent shop wants to return to the Chichester high street.
On May 29th, a post from Vintro announced that they will be back on the highstreet very soon. The post on Facebook read: “The wait is finally over.
“Vintro is reopening in our new home at 15 EastGate Square, on the corner of market street! “We are so excited to welcome you back to our lovely little store, and hope to be re open by mid June.
"Follow our Instagram for progress updates, we can’t wait to see you again.
"P.S.… keep your eyes out for a launch party announcement.”
Updates to follow.
