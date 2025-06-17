Chichester Waterski Club celebrate 50th anniversary - photos

First established in 1975, Chichester Waterski Club is a friendly, vibrant, thriving club of skiing and wakeboarding enthusiasts.

On Saturday, June 14, celebrations included a barbecue, live music and laps round the course.

Steve Grice is the club officer, responsible for welfare and child safeguarding. He’s one of the club’s longest members. Steve also runs and organises the ever-popular kids clubs and is a huge advocate of community spirit.

Speaking to Sussex World about the 50th anniversary of the club, he said: “It was a great day for the club. The weather was kind to us, and we had a really good turnout. There was live music, a barbecue, it had a really lovely atmosphere. It just felt like a happy place to be.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the club itself, not ownership, as we lease the land from the park homes.

"Originally, the club operated from the other end of the lake before changes in land use meant we moved to where we are now.

Like a lot of people, I first tried water skiing on a beach while on holiday, I think it was in Ibiza. I loved it, but I didn’t take it seriously until I stopped playing football in my late thirties…

"I first came to the club around 2003, so it’s been over 20 years now.”

Jill Hembling, a club member and proud parent, says Chichester Waterski Club has transformed her family’s life since they joined after lockdown. “It quickly became our happy place, and with the support of coaches like Steve, Duke and Brett Hodgkins, our son Lucas even went on to compete at Nationals by the age of 15. The club has given us not just a sport to enjoy, but a real sense of community and belonging.”

Ryan Banton first discovered Chichester Waterski Club as a teenager and quickly developed a passion for the sport. “The coaching and support at the club gave me the confidence to push myself, and even after time away, it’s still the place that brings out my best on the water.”

Ruby O’Dwyer first came to Chichester Waterski Club six years ago for a wakeboarding lesson with Steve Grice—and never looked back. “Coaching at the club has really deepened my love for both wakeboarding and waterskiing, as I get to share it with such a wide variety of people,” says Ruby, who now helps run the kids’ club in summer and has gone on to represent the GB Wakeboard Squad.

For the another family, Chichester Waterski Club became much more than a hobby, it was a lifeline after lockdown. It helped their son Sacha rebuild confidence, discover community, and embrace the outdoors under the mentorship of Steve Grice.

“We cannot imagine life without this incredible sport and, more importantly, without Chichester Waterski Club,” they said, with all three children now skiing regularly, the parents qualifying as boat drivers, and the club becoming, in their words, ‘a second family’.”

Find out more about Chichester Waterski Club here: www.chichesterwaterski.club

