The exercise started at 10am and finished at 4pm yesterday afternoon (September 14).
Both agencies worked together to rescue casualties from mud.
Here’s a selection of pictures, and a video, from the exercise courtesy of Eddie Mitchell.
1. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina
Both agencies worked together to rescue casualties from mud. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina
Both agencies worked together to rescue casualties from mud. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina
Both agencies worked together to rescue casualties from mud. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina
Both agencies worked together to rescue casualties from mud. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.