Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at marina

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Sep 2024, 15:27 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 16:27 GMT
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have carried out a training exercise with HM Coastguard at Chichester Marina.

The exercise started at 10am and finished at 4pm yesterday afternoon (September 14).

Both agencies worked together to rescue casualties from mud.

Here’s a selection of pictures, and a video, from the exercise courtesy of Eddie Mitchell.

1. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Chichester: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service carry out training exercise with HM Coastguard at Marina

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

