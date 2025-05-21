The Dolphin and Anchor in the West Sussex city of Chichester will be reopening today.

A sign on the front of the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoon pub read: “We apologise for any inconvenience while we carry out maintenance work.

"This pub will be closed from Monday, 12 May, reopening at 7pm on Wednesday, May 21."

The pub is now set to be reopening today at 7pm.

Stuart Lawrence, Pub manager of the Dolphin and Anchor said: “It was predominantly a dispense upgrade. So we've upgraded our tea bars to 13 oz, and that's going to help with providing an even more efficient and slick service, speed of service.”

One of the biggest upgrades will the the Wi-Fi improvements, which will allow customers to order more effectively.

The Pub Manager added: "We're also working on our Wi-Fi so that people can use the app.

"It's traditionally been quite poor in here, so we're working on the upgrade.

"The cellar has been ripped out. So again, all the beer is going to be fresh and lovely.

"And the front of the pub has been painted from top to bottom. So, external works have taken place as well.

"Once the Wi-Fi is in place, it's going to make a big difference to us.

"We’re looking forward to opening the doors and everyone having their local Wetherspoon back in Chichester.”