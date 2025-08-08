Chichester woman celebrates 25 years of healing animals in Egypt

Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images.

When Kim Taylor visited Luxor in 1995 with her aunt, she never imagined it would change her life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocked by the suffering of work horses and donkeys, Chichester-local Kim, alongside her aunt Julie Wartenberg, felt they had no choice but to act. Using Julie’s retirement funds, they founded Animal Care in Egypt – an ambitious charity which now provides free veterinary care, education, and vital support to thousands of animals a year.

Over 25 years of hard work and passionate commitment, ACE has become more than just a hospital; it’s a sanctuary and a school, a positive precedent for the future of animal welfare in Luxor. he facility includes a full veterinary team, treatment facilities, stables, sand pits, and a classroom where hundreds of children learn about compassionate care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the animals ACE cares for are working animals, vital to the livelihoods of local families, and used for transport, farming, or for various roles in the tourism industry. Together, the team provides a lifeline to animals suffering from injuries, parasites, lameness and untreated wounds, as well as providing medical services to companion animals like cats and dogs, free to charge.

“We don’t just save animals lives – we protect human ones too” says Kim. “When we treat a donkey with severe wounds, we are also safeguarding the livelihood of an entire family. Our supporters in the U.K. and around the world make this possible, and we are deeply grateful.

To find out more about ACE, which accepts visiting students and volunteers from all over the world, visit: www.ace-egypt.org.uk.