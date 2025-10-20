Chichester wool shop on South Street closes
We Are Yarn was a small independent store in Chichester that specialised in knitting and crochet supplies.
It offered a wide range of yarns, from hand-dyed artisan skeins to affordable everyday wool, along with alpaca, mohair, bamboo, cotton and acrylic blends.
Customers could find well-known brands such as Jamieson & Smith, Stylecraft, Scheepjes, Wool and the Gang and Rico.
The shop also stocked everything needed to complete a project, including needles, hooks, patterns and accessories.
We Are Yarn also ran workshops and online courses that helped people learn new skills and gain confidence in their craft.
In October, the shop was seen bare with no signs of any products or machinery in sight.
Though it has now closed, the shop will be remembered locally for its focus on quality materials and an enthusiasm for the knitting and crochet community.
However, their website is still live – www.weareyarn.co.uk/