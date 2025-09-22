Chichester Yacht Club crew completes monster rowing race at Loch Ness

A Chichester crew rowed Loch Ness in an impressive challenge.

A rowing crew from Chichester Yacht Club swapped the calm waters of the harbour for the mighty Loch Ness earlier this month, joining more than a hundred teams from across the world in a rowing challenge like no other.

On Saturday, September 6, the club’s Celtic Longboat, Cygnet, was one of 118 boats taking part in 'Monster the Loch', a gruelling 21-mile race that stretches the entire length of Loch Ness, from Fort Augustus in the south to Dores in the north.

The Chichester team, made up of rowers Helen Boarer, Louise Cox, Neil Sturgeon, Charlotte Taylor and Tracey Westacott, crossed the finish line in an impressive 3 hours 44 minutes.

Chichester rowers proudly stand with Cygnet.

They arrived to the sound of bagpipes on the shingle beach at Dores.

“The race from Fort Augustus in the South to Dores in the North is a true endurance race where teamwork and friendship are just as critical as skill and fitness,” said Tracey, the team captain.

“The laughter, grit and shared moments will stay long in our minds as the mist settles over Loch Ness."

The event attracted crews from across the UK, as well as the Netherlands and the USA, with a mix of traditional and modern boats creating what Tracey called “a rowing boat armada like no other.”

All smiles after the 21-mile race!

The race was just one part of the team’s Scottish adventure. Before the main event, they rowed sections of the Caledonian Canal, navigating its historic locks together.

Back home, the crew hope their story will inspire others to give coastal rowing a try.

Reflecting on the experience, a crew member said: “Our Highland adventure reminded us that rowing really is for everyone. It really is a low-cost hobby.

“The benefit is not just physical (you work every muscle when you row) but mental too, thanks to the ever-changing stimulus of the seasons."

The Chichester Yacht Club rowers.

Chichester Yacht Club regularly offers taster sessions in the harbour, which the crew described as “one of the UK’s most beautiful waterways.”

And for anyone who catches the rowing bug, next year’s challenge might just include a chance to spot Nessie.