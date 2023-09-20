Chichester's British Heart Foundation to remain closed 'until further notice' following collision
Multiple emergency services responded to a report that a blue Skoda Fabia car had reversed into the charity shop in North Street.
Four people, including the driver, were taken to hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were ‘believed to be serious but not life-threatening or life-changing at this time’.
The car has now been removed from the shop and the broken windows have been boarded up, while a spokesperson for the British Heart Foundation has confirmed that the store will remain closed ‘until further notice’.
Allison Swaine-Hughes, regional director at the British Heart Foundation, added that none of the shop’s staff in the shop at the time were among those who were injured.
She said: “We are working to support our valued team in the days ahead.
"Our thoughts are with those injured and we wish them a speedy recovery.”