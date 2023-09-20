Chichester's British Heart Foundation to remain closed 'until further notice' following collision

The British Heart Foundation has said it will remain closed ‘until further notice’ following yesterday’s (Tuesday, September 19) collision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple emergency services responded to a report that a blue Skoda Fabia car had reversed into the charity shop in North Street.

Four people, including the driver, were taken to hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were ‘believed to be serious but not life-threatening or life-changing at this time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car has now been removed from the shop and the broken windows have been boarded up, while a spokesperson for the British Heart Foundation has confirmed that the store will remain closed ‘until further notice’.

The British Heart Foundation has said it will remain closed until further notice following yesterday’s (Tuesday, September 19) collision.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, regional director at the British Heart Foundation, added that none of the shop’s staff in the shop at the time were among those who were injured.

She said: “We are working to support our valued team in the days ahead.