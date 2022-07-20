Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

The event, held at the Swanfield Community Centre on July 17, was an opportunity for residents from all backgrounds to come together over food, conversation and games.
There were a variety of stalls to see, showcasing products created by local businesses, including henna, jewellery and Asian fashion.
While the celebration was held in honour of Eid-Al-Adha, anyone was welcome to take part. 160 guests attended and enjoyed the chance to get to know people they otherwise would not have met.
Here are
