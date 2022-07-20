Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Residents from all across Chichester came together to take part in the Eid Al-Adah celebrations.

By Sam Pole
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:43 am

The event, held at the Swanfield Community Centre on July 17, was an opportunity for residents from all backgrounds to come together over food, conversation and games.

There were a variety of stalls to see, showcasing products created by local businesses, including henna, jewellery and Asian fashion.

While the celebration was held in honour of Eid-Al-Adha, anyone was welcome to take part. 160 guests attended and enjoyed the chance to get to know people they otherwise would not have met.

Here are

1. Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Jewellery made by Saz_up on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/saz_up/)

Photo: Megan Baker

Photo Sales

2. Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Photo: Megan Baker

Photo Sales

3. Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Photo: Megan Baker

Photo Sales

4. Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Chichester's Eid Al-Adah celebrations: In Pictures

Photo: Megan Baker

Photo Sales
Residents
Next Page
Page 1 of 10