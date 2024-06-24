Chichester's historic Buttermarket up for auction at a guide price of nearly £600,000

The buttermarket, in North Street.

The leasehold on Chichester’s historic buttermarket, pictured, is up and the property has gone back to market at a guide price of almost £600,000.

The North Street site was first built in 1808 by John Nash as a single storey building, originally to provide accommodation for small traders selling wares at the nearby market cross. The upper storey of the building was added in 1900 to serve as a technical institute and art school, and the building was most recently refurbished and renovated in 2011.

Today, the property is home to five shops/ restaurants on the ground and first floors. The current tenants, including chain restaurant Bill’s and the well established Pressley’s Jewellers, pay a gross total rent of £169,300 per annum.

Set to be auctioned by Acuitis on July 9, at 1pm, the guide price on the lease is currently between £570,000 and £590,000. The auction will be broadcast online and would-be buyers can bid online, by telephone or by proxy.