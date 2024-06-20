Chichester's Hotel Chocolat re-opens in new East Street venue
The new site is considerably bigger than the old, and boasts an all new Velvetiser Cafe, which serves hot chocolate in a variety of styles and in up to 18 different flavours.
Speaking to Sussex World earlier, a spokesperson for the luxury confectioners said the new space spans 3,603 sq ft and seats 34 guests.
"The team can assist customers in finding their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles, including smooth pralines, patisserie-inspired flavours, or spirited infusions,” they added, referring to the shop's new velevtiser cafe.
The shop itself opened on June 17 and offered VIP.me customers a 20 per cent discount.