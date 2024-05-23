Chichester's Labour candidate promises he will 'stop the rot' if he wins on July 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Collinge, Chichester’s Labour candidate for this year’s general election, has promised to ‘stop the rot’ if he wins Gillian Keegan’s seat come July 4.

The Midhurst native, who worked in the charity sector and media before turning to Politics, believes Chichester is showing the strain of almost 100-years of consecutive Conservative rule, and that he could be the man to break the streak.

"Everything in Chichester and the towns around, from our roads to our rivers, has been neglected by a government which long ago lost its way,” he said. "On the 4th of July voters can choose to stop the rot. And with me and the Labour party they can choose an MP who fights for them from within the next government.”

Currently the deputy director of think tank Progressive Britain, which was founded in 1996 to support Tony Blair’s New Labour Leadership, Mr Collinge has also worked for national publications like the New Statesman Magazine.

Chichester's Labour candidate Thomas Collinge.

Phil White, Chair of Chichester CLP added: “I share Tom’s vision and passion for change and I’m impressed by his political experience, integrity and commitment to support everyone in our community. Together with other Labour candidates along the south coast – the ‘Red Sea Wall’ – Tom is giving Chichester the opportunity to reimagine the country we all want to live in. I think he’ll make an excellent MP.”

Mr Collinge’s comments come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a General Election yesterday (May 22). Standing in the rain outside 10 Downing Street, he told voters that the time had come to decide Britain’s future..