Chichester's new local plan will bring 'certainty' to city, say councillors

The council has adopted a new local plan for Chichester.

Chichester District Council adopted a new local plan last week, and councillors say it will bring ‘certainty’ to the city’s future.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan, adopted after a special full meeting of the council on August 19, identifies housing requirements and development areas in Chichester for the next 14 years, with a suite of policies affecting infrastructure, planning and the environment.

It’s a significant moment for the council, rounding off over two years of hard work dating back to January 2023, when the council’s initial considerations were approved. A six week public consultation held at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 garnered some 2,400 responses and the plan was sent to the Planning Inspectorate in May. Inspectors assessed the plan and, after a series of public meetings, identified several main modifications needed to make the plan ‘sound’, which the council consulted on in April and May this year. The inspectors approved the modifications in January and published a full report, recommending the plan’s approval, on July 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an excellent sustainable plan for the residents of Chichester and its component settlements, and sets out a clear vision for the future, especially in the context of upcoming government review,” said Cllr Bill Brisbane, cabinet member for planning. “It will provide a set of strong environmental policies for determining planning applications, and a more realistic and achievable housing requirement in the short term then the gov's current target of over 1,000 dwellings per annum.”

Addressing the meeting, Cllr Brisbane explained that the plan allocates the majority of development to ‘sustainable’ locations in Chichester, and other ‘key settlements’ in the east and west, avoiding the Manhood Peninsula to the south. Despite concerns for the future of smaller communities in the north of the district, as expressed by South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, Cllr Birsbane said development in the area would be restricted to ‘small and reasonable’ projects, intended to meet local housing needs.

The new plan accounts for a total of 11,484 new dwellings at an annual average of 638, but inspectors have accepted a slightly lower, staggered average of 574 until 2030. It’s hoped these targets, which are lower than the national average, will combine with new measures intended to force developers to mitigate the cumulative impact of projects to protect Chichester from the dangers of speculative unplanned developments on plots not covered by the local plan.

The plan was largely supported by councillors, who praised its balanced allocation of new housing and protective environmental measures, but some expressed concerns about the capacity of major roads like the A27 to deal with increasing demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"'I strongly support this local plan and the certainty it brings to Chichester,” said Cllr Charlie Hastain. “(But) I'd like to reinforce the need to focus on the A27. When the a27 becomes gridlocked (...) this is not only a concern for transportation, but a key concern is the negative impact this has on the local area, and how this has ramifications on jobs, new businesses, existing businesses and tourism.

The lack of support that national highways has shown for the a27 is a serious hindrance for growth.”