The centre’s £4 refurbishment has increased its capacity with 27 spacious dog kennels and 47 cat pens, including six specialised maternity pens for mothers and kittens.

The facilities also include a hydrotherapy treadmill, dedicated veterinary suite for dogs and cats in need of medical attention and secure exercise areas, as well as a new reception and visitor centre.

Dr Bruce Fogle, Woody and Su Botherway (Centre Manager).

