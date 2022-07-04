The centre’s £4 refurbishment has increased its capacity with 27 spacious dog kennels and 47 cat pens, including six specialised maternity pens for mothers and kittens.
The facilities also include a hydrotherapy treadmill, dedicated veterinary suite for dogs and cats in need of medical attention and secure exercise areas, as well as a new reception and visitor centre.
1. Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre
Dr Bruce Fogle, Woody and Su Botherway (Centre Manager). Pic Steve Robards SR2207021
Photo: S Robards
2. Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre
Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2207021
Photo: S Robards
3. Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre
Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2207021
Photo: S Robards
4. Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre
Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2207021
Photo: S Robards