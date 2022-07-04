Official Reopening of Mount Noddy, RSPCA Sussex West Centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2207021

Chichester's RSPCA Mount Noddy centre opens after £4 million transformation: In Pictures

On Saturday, July 2, the new RSPCA Sussex West Branch at Eartham was officially opened with a special ceremony.

By Megan Baker
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:24 pm

The centre’s £4 refurbishment has increased its capacity with 27 spacious dog kennels and 47 cat pens, including six specialised maternity pens for mothers and kittens.

The facilities also include a hydrotherapy treadmill, dedicated veterinary suite for dogs and cats in need of medical attention and secure exercise areas, as well as a new reception and visitor centre.

See below for pictures of the opening ceremony, and find out more about the event here

Also, find out how a multi-million pound legacy helped save the rescue centre.

